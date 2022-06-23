MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 5041 through 5048 to expand access to quality, affordable childcare for Michigan families and to remove the bureaucracy that affects childcare businesses.

“Quality, affordable childcare is the backbone of our economy and I will work with anyone to invest in childcare professional, businesses and facilities so parents can go back to work knowing their kids are safe and cared for,” said Governor Whitmer.

“Last fall, I signed a bipartisan budget that expanded low or no cost childcare to 1 in 3 Michigan families, delivered $1,000 bonuses to 38,000+ childcare professionals in Michigan and helped nearly 6,000 childcare businesses keep their doors open. Today, I am proud to build on those bipartisan efforts with a package of bills that will empower more childcare entrepreneurs and increase the numbers of quality, affordable childcare options for parents in every region of our great state,” Whitmer added.

Every Michigan family, Governor Whitmer says, deserves safe, quality, affordable childcare that meets their needs. These investments, she believes, will put Michigan children on the path to success and strengthen Michigan’s economy by helping parents return to work because their children will be taught in safe learning environments.

Childcare access bills

HB 5041 allows home-based child care providers that have a proven record of success to serve more children. A family home provider will be eligible to serve seven children, instead of six. A group home provider will be eligible to serve 14 children, instead of 12. The bills prioritize safety while increasing access to quality child care. HB 5041 was sponsored by Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, and a copy can be found here.

HB 5043 increases support for home-based child care providers by establishing Family Child Care Networks. These networks will provide technical assistance and support that is tailored for small, home-based businesses. HB 5043 was sponsored by Rep. Kelly Breen, D-Novi, and a copy can be found here.

HB 5044 expands access to child care for infants and toddlers by requiring the Michigan Department of Education to establish family childcare networks in every region of the state to equitably support home-based childcare providers. HB 5044 was sponsored by Rep. Ranjeev Puri, D-Canton, and a copy can be found here.

Regulatory reform bills

HB 5042 lets quality and caring providers thrive by amending disclosure requirements for child care center applicants, cracking down on bad actors who try and game the system and get out of regulations. HB 5042 was sponsored by Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, and a copy can be found here.

HB 5045 ensures families can more easily access licensing reports for a provider by expanding the type of information LARA is required to compile and make publicly available regarding any special investigation conducted in the last three years for child care centers, family child homes and group child care homes.HB 5045 was sponsored by Rep. Rodney Wakeman, R-Frankenmuth, and a copy can be found here.

HB 5046 gives child care providers at least 90 days to comply with new health and safety rules. HB 5046 was sponsored by Rep. Gregory Markkanen, R-Hancock, and a copy can be found here.

HB 5047 reduces administrative burden on child care providers by allowing their health and safety record to be shared with parents online. HB 5047 was sponsored by Rep. Julie Calley, R-Portland, and a copy can be found here.