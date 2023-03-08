Gov. Whitmer signs Lowering MI Costs Plan, saves Michiganders thousands

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed the Lowering MI Costs Plan into law, rolling back Michigan’s retirement tax while expanding the Working Families Tax Credit.

The governor was joined by Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate, among other state lawmakers, when she signed House Bill 4001 Tuesday morning.

Under the newly signed legislation, changes to the retirement tax will save Michiganders $1,000 at 500,000 households, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

Furthermore, state officials say the reformed Working Families Tax Credit increases the amount in tax refunds awarded to 700,000 working families fivefold. That equates to an average of $3,150.

“Right now, families are facing the pinch and having tough conversations about how to make ends meet. Today, I am proud to sign a $1 billion tax cut for seniors and working families. Getting this done will help people pay the bills, put food on the table, and afford essentials like groceries and school supplies,” says Governor Whitmer. “It will ensure seniors can keep more of what they’ve earned over a lifetime of hard work and put money back in the pockets of 700,000 working families. I will continue to work with our legislative partners to build on this progress, grow our economy, and lower costs for every Michigander.”

We’re told the amendment to the Working Families Tax Credit, which matches the federal Earned Income Tax Credit, will increase from 6% to 30%, benefiting about one million children in Michigan.

Michigan Association of United Ways CEO Hassan Hammoud released the following statement: