Gov. Whitmer signs rest of Reproductive Health Act into law

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the last bill of the Reproductive Health Act (RHA) into law Monday.

The signing reversed the state’s requirement to buy separate riders in order to obtain abortion insurance, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor. The ban, which was passed ten years ago, had been criticized as “rape insurance.”

“Ten years ago today, I was in the Michigan Senate, fighting against an unconscionable anti-choice bill that would have forced Michiganders to pay extra for insurance every month just in case they were raped or had an unwanted pregnancy,” says Governor Whitmer. “I shared my own story as a survivor of sexual assault and noted that any decision about a woman’s body ought to be hers alone. Exactly ten years later, I am proud to be repealing that same bill as governor.”

This comes more than one year after Michigan voters approved Proposal 3.

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

Last month, the governor signed legislation preserving abortion access in Michigan while eliminating a 1931 law that would have handed down punishments to caregivers who offered medicated abortions.

The RHA also strikes out the state’s TRAP laws, which officials say were passed to close down abortion clinics.

House Speaker Pro Tem Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia) released the following statement:

“For decades, politicians bent on eliminating access to safe, legal abortion have enacted a range of laws to further that ambition — from banning the nonexistent practice of partial-birth abortion to requiring people to buy a separate insurance rider to obtain coverage for abortion services.



“HB 4949, in addition to codifying the rights granted by Proposal 3 into state law, repeals these and other outdated, harmful laws to secure for Michiganders the reproductive freedom they overwhelmingly voted to grant themselves.”

“I am proud that in just over 18 months, we have gone from the repeal of Roe v. Wade to expanding reproductive freedom in Michigan with the passage of Proposal 3 and the Reproductive Health Act,” adds Whitmer. “Let’s keep protecting every Michigander’s fundamental freedom to make their own decision about their own body.”