Gov. Whitmer to lower flags in honor of fallen veterans on Memorial Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In recognition of Memorial Day, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags in the state capitol and all public buildings and grounds across the state to be lowered to half-staff beginning Monday, May 30 from sunrise until noon.

"On Memorial Day, we remember the brave Americans who served our nation in uniform and made the ultimate sacrifice," said Governor Whitmer in a press release. "These are our neighbors, family, and friends who signed up to put their lives on the line so the rest of us could love in peace and enjoy the freedoms we all hold dear. We owe these fallen men and women a debt that we can never repay for their selfless service to our nation. Today Michigan lowers the flags to honor the memory of our fallen service members and commit ourselves to working together to build a state worthy of their sacrifices."

Memorial Day is recognized by the state of Michigan by lowering flags to half-staff from sunrise until noon. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to participate by displaying flags at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered.

Flags should be returned to full staff on Monday, May 30 at noon.