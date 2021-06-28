Gov. Whitmer to tour flooded areas in Detroit on Monday

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is touring the flooding in Detroit and Wayne County on Monday afternoon.

It comes just days after Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Wayne County to help address public health threats and safety-related threats due to the heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

“We are continuing to work closely with emergency response coordinators and local leaders across the state to address widespread flooding,” Whitmer said in a release on Saturday.

Widespread heavy rain, including several inches over several hours on Friday, left many highways flooding in Detroit and Wayne County, stranding drivers.

“Our staff have been working closely with Wayne County officials since the flooding began,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “We will continue to partner with the county and make certain all needs are being met as the community recovers.”

