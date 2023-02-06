Gov. Whitmer's 'Lowering MI Costs' proposal includes $180 inflation relief checks for every Michigan taxpayer

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the details of her “Lowering MI Costs” proposal at a press conference on Monday, including a one-time $180 inflation relief check for every Michigan taxpayer.

Michigan’s budget surplus is projected to reach $9.2 billion by next fall.

Michiganders could get $180 inflation relief checks under plan

The “Lowering MI Costs” proposal also includes a previously announced repeal of the retirement tax and a significant increase of the state’s earned income tax credit.

An expansion of the Working Families Tax Credit would give at least $3,000 in refunds to about 700,000 families.

“This will be the largest tax breaks for working families and seniors in Michigan in decades,” said Gov. Whitmer in the press conference.

The proposal is awaiting a vote in the Michigan Legislature.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

