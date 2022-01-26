Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivers State of the State address

(WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered the State of the State address virtually again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, laying out several proposals including tax cuts and credits.

Among the proposals were a repeal of the retirement tax and the return of the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit. Whitmer says both of these would help save retirees and working families money.

Whitmer also issued proposals to cap the price of insulin at $50 a month and a $2,500 electric vehicle for families. The rebate would be split to $2,000 for the vehicle and $500 for in-home charging equipment.

Finally, Whitmer announced she would include proposals to address mental health in Michigan in next year's school aid budget.

Whitmer is up for reelection in 2022. Several Republicans have already declared their candidacies.

