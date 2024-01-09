Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaims Jan. 9 'Michigan Wolverine Day'

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — After the University of Michigan's 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship win Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Tuesday, January 9, 2024 as 'Michigan Wolverine Day.'

“As a mom of two Wolverines and governor, I am proud to proclaim Wolverine Day in Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “This team’s exceptional skill, determination, grit, and professionalism exemplify the values that define us as Michiganders. They went undefeated all season, becoming the only college football program in history to earn 1,000 wins. I know University of Michigan students, alumni, and Michiganders around the world are joining me in declaring: who’s got it better than us?! Nobody! Go Blue!”

Monday's CFP victory was the Wolverines' first since 1997 and the first CFP Championship win in the schools history.

“I am so proud of to be a graduate of the University of Michigan, the greatest university in the world,” said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “This team showed the world how the Leaders and Best do it in Michigan and cemented their place in the storied legacy of Michigan greatness. This Wolverine Day let’s Hail to the Victors! Go Blue!”

Read the full 'Wolverine Day' proclamation below: