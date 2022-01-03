Governor Whitmer announces art contest for K-12 Michigan students

LANSING, MI (WXYZ) — Governor Whitmer is hosting an art contest for all K-12 Michigan students! The governor is asking student artists to come up with a creative design for the 2022 State of the State program cover.

The theme: “Why do you believe in Michigan?”

"Michigan is home to such innovative, creative young people, and I am excited to highlight the artistic talents of a young Michigander as part of the 2022 State of the State program,” Governor Whitmer said. “What unites every Michigander is that we all believe in our state, and I am excited to share a student’s artwork that highlights what makes Michigan so special to them. I hope students from all over Michigan show off their skills and submit their entry to the State of the State Art Contest.”

Students are asked to be as creative as possible and are welcome to use crayons, markers, paint, or any other material for the artwork.

To submit your design, click here and follow the instructions on the webpage.

Students have until 11:59PM on Sunday, January 16 to apply.

The student artist of the winning design will receive a prize.