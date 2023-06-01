Governor Whitmer announces Growing Michigan Together Council

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced the establishment of the Growing Michigan Together Council. The council will work to develop a statewide strategy that will make Michigan a place that everyone wants to call home.

The Growing Michigan Together Council will work on attracting and retaining talent, improving education throughout the state, as well as upgrading and modernizing transportation and water infrastructure to meet 21st century needs.

The council will be made up of 28 members, with 21 voting members and seven non-voting members. The voting members will include two members of the Michigan House of Representatives, two members of the Michigan Senate and the director of the department of Labor and Economic Opportunity or their designee from within the department.

The non-voting members will include the state budget director, state treasurer, the director of the Michigan Department of Transportation, the chief executive and economic competitiveness officer of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the executive director of the Office of Global Michigan, or designees from within their respective departments.

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

Ambassador John Rakolta Jr. and Shirley Stancato will lead the council as bipartisan co-chairs.

“With this council we can ensure Michigan has the tools to make this state a place where families want to live, work, and build their lives,” said Rakolta. “We’re focused on attracting young talent and building a statewide framework – through education and infrastructure – that will expand opportunity for every resident. I’m excited to work with the council to build on Michigan’s economic momentum.”

“I’m thrilled to help lead the Growing Michigan Together Council and build on Governor Whitmer’s work to make Michigan a welcoming state for all,” said Stancato. “Creating a formal strategy to ensure Michigan creates jobs, students get the greatest benefits from education starting in pre-K, and upgrading our state’s infrastructure for every community will make Michigan a leader in attracting young talent and growing families.”

“The best thing about Michigan are the people who call it home and this council will ensure our state is able to attract talent and provide expanding opportunities for families,” said Whitmer. “Over the last few decades, we have seen Michiganders find opportunity elsewhere because jobs and talent have been pushed out of the state. Since taking office, I’ve made it a priority to change that narrative. We’re lowering costs, attracting good-paying jobs, investing in education from pre-school to post-secondary, protecting our natural resources, and expanding fundamental rights. With today’s announcement, we’re continuing our work to grow the state and build a better, stronger Michigan.”