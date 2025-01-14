Governor Whitmer announces Lions logo drawing contest ahead of Divisional Round playoff game

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you're a passionate Lions fans looking to showcase your artistry, you're in luck.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a statewide contest to draw the Detroit Lions logo this morning, ahead of the Lions Divisional Round game this weekend.

“The Lions have captured our hearts and made us all hopeful for a Super Bowl this year,” said Governor Whitmer in a statement. “Join me in rooting them on by submitting your version of the team logo. Let’s show the Lions that we got their backs as they enter the playoffs.”

Submissions may be featured on the Governor's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

If you would like to submit your drawing, you can do soat this link.