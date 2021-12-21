Governor Whitmer comments on Biden's emergency response team heading to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a statement after President Biden’s news conference Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the White House, President Biden plans on increasing support for state hospitals. Biden also has announced that he plans on sending 500 million at-home rapid tests and other resources nationwide.

“Our hospitals and health care workers have been working tirelessly for nearly two years, and they are at a breaking point. Michigan welcomes the federal emergency response team that will help keep people safe and ensure our health care system remains operational,“ says Governor Whitmer in a statement. “In January, the federal government will also set up a website where you can request free, at-home rapid tests to be mailed to you.

The Governor also urges Michiganders to take steps to protect themselves and help alleviate the stress on Michigan hospitals and health care workers. “First, get vaccinated and if you are eligible, get your booster. Early data indicates that the booster offers greater protection against the Omicron variant and will help keep you out of the hospital,” says Whitmer.

Along with testing and safety precautions, Whitmer addresses the latest pill being manufactured by Pfizer. “I hope the FDA can get it approved as soon as possible so we can start distributing it to save lives and help alleviate the pressure on our health care workers and hospitals,” says Whitmer. “We all know how to protect ourselves against COVID-19 as we enter our third calendar year of dealing with this virus. Take action to keep yourself safe.”