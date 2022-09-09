Governor Whitmer expresses support in reopening Palisades Power Plant

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a letter to national energy officials expressing support of reopening the Palisades power plant in Covert, Michigan.

The letter voices the governor’s endorsement of Holtec International’s grant application filed with the Civil Nuclear Credit initiative, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

“Keeping Palisades open will keep energy costs low, shore up domestic energy production, and increase Michigan’s competitiveness for future economic development,” says Governor Whitmer. “I am proud to write in support today of Holtec International’s application for a Civil Nuclear Credit that—if granted—will empower us to keep fighting for economic opportunity for Southwest Michigan and protect 1,700 local jobs.”

The Southwest Michigan nuclear plant supported 600 employees and 1,100 other area jobs prior to its closure back in the spring, according to state officials.

The sale of the plant was completed in June, transferring from Entergy to Holtec, the current owner.

“The Palisades Nuclear Facility meets the criteria for this program and keeping it open will help us produce enough clean, reliable energy in Michigan to power hundreds of thousands of homes and small businesses,” adds Whitmer. “While we await a final decision from the Department of Energy, we will continue efforts at the state level to create and protect good-paying jobs, compete for more economic development opportunities, and boost domestic energy production.”

Read the governor's full letter here: