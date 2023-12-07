Governor Whitmer orders all flags lowered in memory of Pearl Harbor attacks

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all flags to be lowered in observance of the attacks on Pearl Harbor. 2,403 Americans died in the attacks on Dec. 7, 1941.

"On Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, we remember the courage and bravery of the Americans at Pearl Harbor and honor those we lost during the attack," says Governor Whitmer. "We owe a debt of gratitude to them and to all our veterans who made sacrifices to keep us safe."

The state says flags must be lowered to half-staff until Friday, Dec. 8.