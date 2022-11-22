Governor Whitmer pardons Mitch E. Gander the turkey

LANSING, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pardoned a turkey Monday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Michigan governor’s office says the turkey’s name, Mitch E. Gander, was selected out of 6,000 entries submitted in a contest held last week.

We’re told Mr. Gander is the first Michigan turkey to receive a pardon since Whitmer took office.

Whitmer released the following statement in light of the occasion:

“For many Michiganders, the week before Thanksgiving is stuffed with holiday activities, meal prep, and time with family.



“But before we gobble down our Thanksgiving meal and baste in the glow of family and friends, it’s important to take time to reflect on everything we are grateful for. Our family, friends, and loved ones, even though they might ruffle our feathers sometimes. Michigan’s health care professionals, armed service members, volunteers, and everyone who works hard to make our state better.



“I am proud to pardon Mitch E. Gander, and I wish every Michigander a great Thanksgiving.”

The name Mitch E. Gander was submitted by Seneca and Mia from Grand Rapids and Harper Woods, respectively.

The state lists the following runners up in the turkey-naming contest:

Tahquamenon Tom

Turcules

Otto Moe Beel

Ryan Gobbling

Simon Fowl

Lynyrd

Mack E. Gnaw

Roger Featherer

Steve Thighzerman

Tom Thanks

Teddy Roostavelt

