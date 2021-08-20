Watch
News

Actions

Governor Whitmer proclaims August 21 as Older Michigander Day

items.[0].image.alt
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
HAMTRAMCK, MI - JANUARY 27: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stands on stage at an event where General Motors announced that GMs Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant will build the all-electric Cruise Origin self-driving shuttle on January 27, 2020 in Hamtramck, Michigan. GM will invest $2.2 billion at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant and 2200 jobs for an all-electric future for electric pickups, SUVs, and autonomous vehicles. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Gretchen Whitmer
Posted at 10:47 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 10:47:20-04

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is honoring Michigan's 60+ aged population by proclaiming August 21 as Older Michigander Day.

According to the governor's office, Michigan currently has more residents over the age of 60 than under the age of 18. Right now, Michigan state has more than 2.4 million adults aged 60 or older.

“Our state is committed to supporting older adults by ensuring there are opportunities available in local communities to help them stay engaged, maintain their health and independence, and live where they want to live and thrive with age,” Governor Whitmer said. “We encourage Michiganders to take time this month to acknowledge the older adults in their lives and join me in thanking them for the contributions they have made to our state.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!