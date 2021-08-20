Governor Whitmer proclaims August 21 as Older Michigander Day

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is honoring Michigan's 60+ aged population by proclaiming August 21 as Older Michigander Day.

According to the governor's office, Michigan currently has more residents over the age of 60 than under the age of 18. Right now, Michigan state has more than 2.4 million adults aged 60 or older.

“Our state is committed to supporting older adults by ensuring there are opportunities available in local communities to help them stay engaged, maintain their health and independence, and live where they want to live and thrive with age,” Governor Whitmer said. “We encourage Michiganders to take time this month to acknowledge the older adults in their lives and join me in thanking them for the contributions they have made to our state.”