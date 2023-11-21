Governor Whitmer repeals 1931 abortion law with Reproductive Health Act signing

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXMI) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Tuesday lowering healthcare barriers and prices for residents and independent care providers.

The Reproductive Health Act (RHA) also upholds Michiganders’ access to abortion services, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“The Reproductive Health Act lowers costs for patients and providers and protects every Michigander’s constitutional right to make their own decisions about their own body,” says Governor Whitmer. “For decades, Michigan has had politically motivated, medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion in state law. These politically motivated, medically unnecessary laws criminalized doctors for providing medical care, jacked up out-of-pocket costs for patients, and imposed needless regulations on health centers, forcing many to close. The RHA repeals these laws, taking a huge step forward to expand access to health care and protect people’s personal freedoms.”

We’re told the new law eliminates a 1931 state law that would have punished caregivers for offering medicated abortions. Voters ruled in favor of this statute during the November 2022 election with the passage of Proposal 3.

The state adds the RHA also nullifies Michigan’s TRAP Laws, which were created to shut down abortion clinics.

Furthermore, the law gives public university students access to detailed reproductive health information and reverses a state law requiring Michiganders to purchase separate forms of insurance for abortion coverage, officials say.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes applauded the law’s passage with the following statement:

“The Reproductive Health Act increases access to abortion care across the state and strengthens reproductive freedom for all Michiganders.



“While we know there is more progress to be made, this legislation is an important step toward promoting equity and justice. The Freedom Caucus and MAGA Matt Hall’s MIGOP members have made it clear that they will undermine reproductive freedom at any chance they get, and we are so thankful that Democrats delivered this win for Michiganders to protect abortion rights for years to come.”

Right to Life of Michigan President Barbara Listing decried the new law, saying it was signed “recklessly” and poses safety risks for children and women.

Listing’s full statement reads:



“This is a dark day in Michigan as the Governor recklessly signs into law a package of bills that present an immediate danger to the health and safety of women and children, including the unborn, in our state. Removing basic health and safety standards for abortion clinics, standards that have the support of 95% of Michigan voters, is an afront to the very women our Governor claims to represent. The shocking elimination of the ban on partial-birth abortion demonstrates what many voters have hesitated to accept – proabortion Democrats will accept no limit on abortion, not even at the time of birth.



"There is a silver lining. The steadfast leadership of our prolife legislators joined by a common-sense colleague led to keeping in place informed consent, including the 24-hour waiting period, and the barrier against using taxpayer dollars for abortion.



"Now we must put our sights on defending parental rights by retaining parental consent for abortion. Abortion providers and advocacy organizations have openly threatened removal of this important protection. More concerning, we have heard this intention echoed in the halls of our state legislature.



"In the days ahead, may we join together to support and defend life, the other choice.”

