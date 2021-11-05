Governor Whitmer signs a second bill repealing tax on essential menstrual products in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the second half of a bipartisan package to repeal the tax on essential menstrual products in Michigan state.

The Bill, SB 153, is part of a two-bill bipartisan package that will drive down costs and save families from additional money.

“I am proud to be signing legislation that will put Michiganders first, drive down costs on essential products, and lead the way towards creating economic equality for women,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “Everyone should be able to take care of their most basic healthcare needs without an unnecessary added financial burden.”

Michiganders pay a 6 percent tax on tampons, pads, or other menstrual products. These items typically cost $7 to $10 per month, which adds up to an additional $3,360 to $4,800 over the course of a lifetime.