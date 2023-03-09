Governor Whitmer speaks at Michigan Automotive Suppliers Symposium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a stop in West Michigan Thursday.

She spoke at the Michigan Automotive Suppliers Symposium, which was held at Grand Valley State University’s Pew Campus.

The annual event gathers professionals from all tiers within the automotive industry, including business owners, decision makers and senior managers.

The governor highlighted her administration’s efforts to expand auto production in the state since she took office, including locations in West Michigan.

"We've created powerful bipartisan economic development tools that will help us bring more projects home to Michigan and grow right here within our state,” says Governor Whitmer. “We've landed battery plants in Holland, Van Buren Township, and Marshall and Big Rapids. We've got Big Three investments in Lansing and all across Southeast Michigan, and chip part makers in Bay City, Ann Arbor and the Keweenaw Peninsula.”

The governor also went over her plan to grow the pool of qualified workers, which includes lowering the eligibility age for Michigan Reconnect applicants.

Michigan Reconnect offers free community college tuition for adults.

