Governor Whitmer vetoes proposed amendment to 72-hour deer kill law

Posted at 1:43 PM, Oct 20, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — No immediate changes will be made to the state’s law requiring hunters to report deer kills within 72 hours.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed House Bill 6354 on Oct. 14 after it passed the Senate last month, records show.

The bill would have eliminated jail time as one of the punishments associated with violating the law.

As it currently stands, hunters must report all deer kills within three days. Violations of this law can result in up to 90 days in prison and/or a fine ranging from $50 to $100.

