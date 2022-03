ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gowns for Good at the University of Michigan is hosting a free prom dress giveaway on March 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The event is being held at the Pierpont Commons at 2101 Bonisteel Blvd. In Ann Arbor.

All are welcome. Organizers say they have dresses for all sizes and styles. No appointments are necessary.

Anyone with questions can email mdolinsk@umich.edu.

