Grab your fishing rods: Michigan to offer free fishing this weekend

Enjoy some of the finest fishing Michigan has to offer during the 2018 Winter Free Fishing Weekend from Feb. 17-18.

Everyone, residents and non-residents, can fish without a license, although all other fishing regulations still apply.

In addition, the Department of Natural Resources will waive the regular Recreation Passport entry free that grants vehicle access to Michigan's 103 state parks and recreation areas.

Michigan has been celebrating the free fishing weekend every year since 1994 as a way to promote awareness of the state's aquatic resources.

"There's nothing better than bundling up and heading out on the ice for Michigan's annual Winter Free Fishing Weekend," said Jim Dexter, DNR Fisheries Division chief. "For those avid anglers, we encourage you to take someone out who has never experienced winter fishing to show them how simple and fun it can be."