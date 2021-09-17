Grammy & Tony Award-winning musical "Hadestown" coming to the Fisher Theatre this year

(WXYZ) — The Grammy and Tony Award-winning musical "Hadestown" is coming to Detroit later this year as part of the 2021-22 Broadway in Detroit subscription season.

The show will play at the Fisher Theatre from Nov. 23 through Dec. 5.

"Hadestown" won eight Tony Awards in 2019, including Best New Music, and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

The show follows intertwining love stores – one between Orpheaus and Eurydice, and the other between King Hades and his wife, Persephone.

It takes people on a journey to the underworld and back, and "pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love."

Tickets start at $59 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 24 at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787, and in-person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Performance times for "Hadestown" are:


