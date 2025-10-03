Grand Blanc Twp. police to provide update on deadly church attack

(WXYZ) — Grand Blanc Township police are expected to give an update Friday afternoon on the deadly mass shooting and fire at a church last Sunday.

Police will speak at 12 p.m., and WXYZ will live-stream the press briefing, which will also include bodycam video from officers.

Church leaders reflect on deadly attack in Grand Blanc Township, community support

Four people were killed and 10 others were injured in the shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The suspect, 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford from Burton, was also shot and killed by responding officers. Police say say he rammed a vehicle into the front of the church on Sunday morning, got out and opened fire.

Sanford is a veteran of the Iraq war who served four years in the Marines from June 2004 to June 2008, according to the USMC.

Bond, a Navy veteran and loving husband, father and grandfather, was identified by family as one of the victims who was shot and killed while attending Sunday service.

Watch Brett Kast's report on John Bond and the investigation below:

"He was a well known and loved member of his family and active in his community. John was a Navy veteran serving for 9 years, a lover of golf and trains and always loved spending time with his family and grandkids," read a GoFundMe page created for Bond's family.

Want to help the victims? Police say the Elga Credit Union has created a fund called The Victim Compassion Fund #GrandBlancStrong. To donate, you can head to one of the 16 branches in Genesee County or click here.

Related video: Council candidate recalls 'very dark' conversation with Grand Blanc Twp. church shooter

Related: Resources are available for victims and the community throughout the week. They will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Henry Ford Genesys Health Club, and then Wednesday through Friday at the Grand Blanc Senior Center.

The father of the man responsible for the deadly mass shooting and fire at a church in Grand Blanc Township spoke briefly to 7 News Detroit on Monday.

Sanford's father, Tom, said: "I feel so bad about the families that were affected by this, aside from ours. We’re not the only ones going through this devastation. We are beside ourselves," he said in the statement to 7 News Detroit

Chopper 7 video shows aftermath of deadly Grand Blanc Township church attack

According to Renye, the first 911 call came in at 10:25:32 a.m. and officers arrived on scene 25 seconds later. Renye said the suspect was killed around 10:33 a.m., about eight minutes after the first 911 call.

Watch Faraz Javed's report on churchgoers speaking out the day after the incident:

Grand Blanc community beginning it's healing journey

Deir with the ATF national response team has flown in and is helping with the investigation.

"It's a very complex scene. We have a roof that collapsed. We have walls that have collapsed and we have no reports from the general public of people missing after this service," Deir says. "Everybody's accounted for that way, but it's a very, very, difficult situation to confirm that there's nobody inside there."

FULL INTERVIEW: James Deir with ATF talks about Grand Blanc Township mass shooting

FBI Detroit Acting Special Agent in Charge Reuben Coleman said that the FBI has taken the lead on the investigation. He said they are investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence.