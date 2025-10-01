How you can help with the recovery from the Grand Blanc church attack

(WXYZ) — As the Grand Blanc community comes together in the wake of the attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, there are a number of ways you can help out financially.

GoFundMe has launched a donation hub of fundraisers that they have verified as part of their process. You can find those here: Michigan church shooting relief: donate or fundraise

7 News Detroit has also verified a number of fundraisers ourselves. The links to those are listed below:



The GoFundMe for Green's father-in-law can be found here

The GoFundMe for Bond can be found here

Grand Blanc Township Police have also partnered with EGLA Credit Union to create the Grand Blanc Strong Victim Compassion Fund.