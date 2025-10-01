Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFull Coverage: Grand Blanc Tragedy

Actions

How you can help with the recovery from the Grand Blanc church attack

Church Shooting Michigan
Julie J, @Malkowski6April/AP
In this image taken from video released by Julie J, @Malkowski6April, Massive flames and smoke rise from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, about 50 miles north of Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.
Church Shooting Michigan
Posted
and last updated

(WXYZ) — As the Grand Blanc community comes together in the wake of the attack on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, there are a number of ways you can help out financially.

GoFundMe has launched a donation hub of fundraisers that they have verified as part of their process. You can find those here: Michigan church shooting relief: donate or fundraise

7 News Detroit has also verified a number of fundraisers ourselves. The links to those are listed below:

Grand Blanc Township Police have also partnered with EGLA Credit Union to create the Grand Blanc Strong Victim Compassion Fund.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!