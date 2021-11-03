Grand Prix returning to streets of Downtown Detroit in 2023

(WXYZ) — The Detroit City Council voted Wednesday to approve the relocation of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix to the streets of Downtown Detroit starting in 2023.

Officials said in a press release that “the positive reaction and the excitement that we have seen from the community about the Grand Prix coming back Downtown reinforces our belief that this relocation will provide a significant benefit to the City, its residents and our local businesses for the future.”

Read the full release below:

The race is currently on Belle Isle, and is scheduled to run June 3-5, 2022 next year on the island. Since its return in 2012, the race has been run on Belle Isle.

Previously, the race was through the streets of Downtown Detroit from 1982-1991 before moving to Belle Isle in 1992.

Over the past decade, many people have protested the race being held on the island, which is now a state park, saying that it closes a major portion of the island for several weeks. In recent years, race officials have cut down the time it takes to set up the Grand Prix, and have left the island open to the public through Memorial Day weekend.