Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers begins statewide distribution of canned cocktails

Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers announced it is distributing its new line of ready-to-drink canned cocktails throughout the state of Michigan.

The cocktails should be hitting store shelves and restaurant back bars already after the distillery partnered with Kalamazoo-based Imperial Beverage.

The distillery started producing canned cocktails on a limited basis in 2020 but due to popularity, Long Road explored new ways to meet demand.

The canned cocktails are all 7% ABV and come in three flavors:

The Polish Falcon – Long Road Original Vodka, lemongrass ginger beer and lime

Lavender Lemonade – Long Road Original Vodka, lavender rosewater, lemon, Teta's Lemonade

Rosemary Gin Fizz – Long Road Dry Gin, rosemary, grapefruit, lemon and a hint of salt

“We regularly get calls and e-mails about our canned cocktails from people around the state who visited one of our locations or picked up a 4-pack at a West Michigan retailer,” Long Road co-owner and co-founder Kyle VanStrien said in a statement. “Up to this point, we’ve had to encourage them to take a road trip back to the area so they could stock up. Now, they’ll be able to grab our products closer to home!”

You can check the Long Road Distillers spirit finder on their website to see where you can get it.