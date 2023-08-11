Watch Now
Grand Rapids man charged with sex trafficking minor

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 5:31 PM, Aug 11, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been charged amid an investigation into alleged human trafficking.

The suspect, 29-year-old Torey Franklin, reportedly sex trafficked a minor during the spring and summer of last year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

We’re told Franklin possessed and distributed child porn in that time.

The federal indictment alleges Franklin trafficked a 17-year-old knowing they were younger than 18 years old. The DOJ adds Franklin also persuaded the victim to take lewd photos for subsequent distribution.

“Trafficking in any form is inherently cruel, but the sex trafficking of minors is particularly troubling because of the unique vulnerability of the victims,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office is committed to protecting our most vulnerable and holding traffickers legally accountable for their offenses.”

The DOJ says Franklin was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor (15–30 years), sex trafficking of a minor (10 years–life) and receiving child porn (5–20 years).

Read the full indictment below:

