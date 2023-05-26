Grand Rapids man to serve 20 years in prison for delivering fentanyl resulting in death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was sentenced Friday for delivering fentanyl that led to a Kent County man’s death nearly three years ago.

The victim died in August 2020 after buying what he thought was heroin from 52-year-old Tommy Terrell Mims, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan.

We’re told Grand Rapids police received a 911 call saying the victim had lost consciousness, adding he and the caller bought heroin from Mims the previous night.

Federal attorneys say the caller survived but the victim died of fentanyl poisoning.

Mims pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 of this year, the Department of Justice tells us. He was sentenced to 240 months – or 20 years – behind bars, followed by 25 years of supervised release.

“Fentanyl is deadly and continues to devastate our families and communities. This drug is so dangerous that even a trace amount can leave a user dead within minutes,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to investigating and prosecuting these cases to ensure that drug dealers who peddle this poison and cause death are brought to justice.”