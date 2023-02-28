Grand Rapids police: 1-year-old’s death ruled homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled a 1-year-old’s death a homicide, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Tuesday.

Kaiyanni Jones, who was 1 year and 11 months old, was taken to the hospital Feb. 19 with life-threatening injuries.

Kaiyanni’ mother, Amanda O’Brien, told FOX 17 Kaiyanni was rushed to emergency surgery because she had blunt force trauma to her abdomen. However, the almost 2-year-old was declared legally dead a few days later on Feb. 22.

GRPD has not announced any arrests at this time.

If you have any information about Kaiyanni’s death, call GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

To donate to the GoFundMe set up for Kaiyanni’s family, click here.