Grand Rapids police: 1-year-old’s death ruled homicide

A Grand Rapids woman is preparing to take her 2-year-old daughter off life support, telling FOX 17 she believes the people she trusted to watch her child betrayed her. What's more, mom was in the hospital preparing to give birth to her fourth child.
Posted at 4:38 PM, Feb 28, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — The Kent County Medical Examiner ruled a 1-year-old’s death a homicide, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Tuesday.

Kaiyanni Jones, who was 1 year and 11 months old, was taken to the hospital Feb. 19 with life-threatening injuries.

Kaiyanni’ mother, Amanda O’Brien, told FOX 17 Kaiyanni was rushed to emergency surgery because she had blunt force trauma to her abdomen. However, the almost 2-year-old was declared legally dead a few days later on Feb. 22.

GRPD has not announced any arrests at this time.

If you have any information about Kaiyanni’s death, call GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

To donate to the GoFundMe set up for Kaiyanni’s family, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

