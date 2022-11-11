Grand Rapids police investigate body found in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the body was found underneath the Bridge Street Bridge before 7:30 a.m.

We’re told a fisherman located the body and reached out to police thereafter.

GRPD says the body of the 41-year-old man was pulled out of the river. He was pronounced deceased afterward.

Police credit the Grand Rapids Fire Department and the medical examiner’s office for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with police by calling 616-456-3380. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.