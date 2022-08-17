Grand Rapids Public Museum releases update on Kent City mastodon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) has released an update on the mastodon bones discovered in West Michigan last week.

The bones, belonging to what’s being called the Clapp Family Mastodon, were found by construction crews along 22 Mile Road in Kent City.

The museum says all of the bones found at the dig site have been excavated and transferred to GRPM.

FOX 17

We’re told it is probable the mastodon did not die where it was found, indicated by the bones’ positioning.

GRPM says they are maintaining contact with construction personnel in the event more bones materialize at or near the dig site.

Museum staff will work closely with experts from the University of Michigan as they continue to clean and dry the remains, GRPM adds.

