Grand Rapids ranked No. 20 best place to live in the US

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is ranked among the top 20 places to live in the U.S.!

The U.S. News & World Report released its report on the 150 best metro areas in America based on quality of life, value, the job market and desirability, the city explains.

Grand Rapids is ranked as follows, according to the new report:



#20 Best Place to Live in America

#2 Best Place to Live in Michigan

#26 Best Place to Retire in America

#14 Best Place to Live for Quality of Life

“I’m very proud to serve as mayor of our community and am fortunate to have visited several similar-sized cities across the nation,” says Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, “and I can attest that Grand Rapids belongs on this list because of those who live and work here. We care about our neighbors and our community. Whether you live here, work here, visit or plan on making this your new hometown, I’m confident you’ll find Grand Rapids truly is an exceptional place to live.”

The report also says Grand Rapids’ crime rate is lower than average compared to the rest of the country.

The following cities round out the top 10 best places to live:



Green Bay, WI Huntsville, AL Raleigh & Durham, NC Boulder, CO Sarasota, FL Naples, FL Portland, ME Charlotte, NC Colorado Springs, CO Fayetteville, AR

Read U.S. News’ full report here.