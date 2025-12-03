Grandmother shot multiple times in Southfield driveway, suspect still at large

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 53-year-old grandmother is undergoing surgery after being shot multiple times in her driveway Tuesday night in Southfield, according to police.

The shooting happened around 9:09 p.m. in the Evergreen Trail neighborhood near 11 Mile and Evergreen Rd. Police say the victim had just arrived home with her 14-year-old grandson when someone fired into her SUV. The grandson was not injured in the shooting.

Surveillance video captured a man running to a vehicle and speeding away from the scene. Moments later, the woman's grandson can be heard crying out for help.

Police say the shooting was not random, but based on their investigation, the woman and her grandson were not the gunman's intended targets. The victim's family members rushed her to a hospital themselves rather than waiting for an ambulance.

Police say she is in stable condition. Her family was too shaken up to speak on camera.

"We heard this pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," said Henry Adams, a neighbor who witnessed the incident.

"You heard people in the back shouting, 'call 911.' We heard people say, 'all the ambulance,'" the neighbor said. "Less than five minutes later, Southfield Police showed up and it was just chaotic."

The violence has left neighbors like Adams on edge.

"A little unnerving for it to have happened right across the street from me, like I said, this is unusual," Adams said.

Another neighbor, who did not want to be identified fearing retaliation from the gunman, suggested increased security measures.

"I've been here for over 25 years now and nothing like this has ever happened in this area at all. I'm thinking they need to start neighborhood patrols again. Just to be on the safe side," the neighbor said.

A Southfield police officer spotted the suspect vehicle and pursued it to Detroit but ultimately lost sight of the car near 7 Mile and Southfield roads. The gunman is still on the run.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who recognizes the vehicle in the surveillance video is asked to call Southfield police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips can remain anonymous.

