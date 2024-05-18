Grandson arrested after woman's body was found in backyard of home in Ypsilanti Twp.

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has been arrested after his grandmother was found dead inside a shallow grave outside a home in Ypsilanti Township Friday morning, authorities said.

Washtenaw County deputies said they responded to a home for a welfare check of a 73-year-old woman around 10:30 a.m. The home is located on W. Warner Street near S. Mansfield and S. Congress streets.

Family contacted authorities after not hearing from her for several days, which they said was usual.

When deputies went inside the home, they talked to the woman’s grandson, who was unable to find her.

Authorities continued to investigate and searched outside of the home, where they found a shallow grave in the backyard with the woman’s body in it. Her name was not immediately released.

Her 29-year-old grandson was arrested and taken to the Washtenaw County Jail. His name has not yet been released. It’s unclear at this time what charges he would face.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Morrison at 734-973-4559 or morrisonh@washtenaw.org. You can also provide information anonymously by calling the sheriff’s office’s tip line at 734-973-7711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

