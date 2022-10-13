Grant Me Hope: 14-year-old Kaylee loves unicorns, dreams of visiting Paris

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Kaylee, who loves unicorns, science and dreams of visiting Paris.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Kaylee also loves horses and wants to work with them when she's older, possibly as an equine therapist.

She's also big into playing Monopoly, going to church and visiting with others on the weekends. Kaylee enjoys swimming and gardening, too.

“Kaylee enjoys reading, being outside and being artistic,” says one of her close adults. One of Kaylee's big wishes is “to be adopted.”

She said she would like to do fun things with her family, like going to the movies, for ice cream and taking a trip to the zoo.

Kaylee would do best with one or two female parents or a mom and dad. Her new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma informed. Kaylee would do best as the only or oldest child in the family. Kaylee loves animals and would do well in a forever family with pets.

For more information on Kaylee, visit the MARE website and you can view a list of waiting children there, or on our Grant Me Hope page.

