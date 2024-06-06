10-year-old Zech loves fishing and playing other sports

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 10-year-old Zech, who loves fishing and wants to travel to Alaska one day to fish for largemouth bass.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Zech spends his weekends fishing and wants to do some angling with his future forever family.

He also loves playing other sports, including football, wrestling, baseball, and riding his bike.

“He has really become more adventurous lately and is willing to try things – food and activities – that he feels may be outside his comfort zone,” says a close adult.

According to MARE, Zech loves pizza and spaghetti, and said he likes everything except fruits and veggies.

According to one of his close adults, “Zech is someone who has a big heart for other people. He loves being around others and doing what he can to make sure those around him are happy. Zech is learning more independence skills and is willing to learn from all those around him. He is fun to be around and has the ability to make those around him smile.”

Zech would do well with one or two parents regardless of race or gender. He would do well with other children, but he would do best as the oldest. “He would do fine in a home with or without pets,” adds one of his close adults. His new forever family must be patient and understanding with his transition into the home, and they need to make sure Zech receives any support services that will help him thrive. The family also needs to be open to letting Zech maintain his sibling relationships.

