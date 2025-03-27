10-year-old Zech loves fishing and wants to visit Alaska

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 10-year-old Zechariah, who goes by Zech and wants to travel to Alaska to fish.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Zach loves fishing, and also loves other sports like football and wrestling, and he wants to try baseball.

Even though largemouth bass are not native to The Last Frontier, Zech wants to travel to Alaska to go fishing for them because he’s up for the challenge. Fishing brings great joy to Zech. He loves fishing on the weekends and hopes to do some angling with a future family. Zech likes sports, too, and has participated in football and wrestling at school. “He hopes to play baseball in the spring,” says one of Zech’s close adults.

“He enjoys being outside, riding his bike to the library and playing catch and basketball," one of his close adults said.

Zech also loves pizza and spaghetti but said he'll eat anything. He loves playing video games and listening to music.

According to one of his close adults, “Zech is someone who has a big heart for other people. He loves being around others and doing what he can to make sure those around him are happy. Zech is learning more independence skills and is willing to learn from all those around him. He is fun to be around and has the ability to make those around him smile.”

Zech would do well with one or two parents regardless of race or gender. He would do well with other children, but he would do best as the oldest. “He would do fine in a home with or without pets,” adds one of his close adults. His new forever family must be patient and understanding with his transition into the home, and they need to make sure Zech receives any support services that will help him thrive. The family also needs to be open to letting Zech maintain his sibling relationships.

