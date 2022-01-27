11-year-old Aaron loves cars, playing sports and video games

(WXYZ) — Our Grant me Hope Child Today is Aaron, an 11-year-old boy who's all about athletics and cars. He's a huge fan of soccer, basketball and football, and all things autos. He also enjoys swimming, bike riding, playing video games and listening to music.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, M.A.R.E. says Aaron is particularly talented in math, and can "spit out numbers remarkably fast," by working them out in his head.

He's looking for a forever family who will love him for who he is. Grant Me hope says Aaron has a huge heart and just wants to be part of a team -- a family that will make him feel like he belongs.

M.A.R.E says Aaron would be best served by parents who are experienced and trauma trained. They should also be strong advocates for services Aaron needs to live his best life.

If you'd like to learn more about adopting Aaron, check with the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800) 589-6273. You can always help by sharing these Grant Me Hope videos on social media. Just go to WXYZ.com/grantmehope. Learn more about Aaron here and see a list of waiting children on the M.A.R.E. website.