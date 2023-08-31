11-year-old Blake is an energetic, fun-loving boy

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 11-year-old Blake, who is an energetic, fun-loving boy.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Blake loves to burn off his energy playing basketball, playing on the playground and especially swinging high on the swings.

When he's not outside, MARE said you can find Blake in front of a piece of paper coloring and drawing, showing off his creative mind.

He also loves school and is very intellectual, according to MARE, and his favorite subject in school is math. He loves counting and he loves to read.

According to one of his close adults, “Blake is a very resilient child with much eagerness and excitement. He has an amazing spirit, and his happiness can be contagious. He has a lot of potential to grow and flourish in an appropriate, supportive home environment. Blake is always willing to play and never has a negative attitude.”

Blake needs a parent or parents who can give him the one-on-one support and attention he thrives on. He would do best in a structured home environment. Blake’s new forever family must make sure he receives any support services he needs to function at his best. His new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma-informed. He would do best in a family who is active, and because he loves animals, Blake prefers a family who has pets, elephants or otherwise.

For more information on Blake, visit the MARE website. You can view a list of waiting children there, and learn more on our Grant Me Hope page.