11-year-old Elijah is loving, sweet and bubbly

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is Elijah, an 11-year-old boy who is described as sweet, loving and bubbly.

While Elijah is his name, the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange said basketball is his game. He loves playing it at school, after school, on weekends and with friends.

Elijah is also often watching YouTube videos about animals and catching a laugh.

He also loves trampoline parks, family fun centers, and Chinese food.

While basketball is his favorite sport, he also loves swimming and football.

MARE said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up, and that he wants to spend quality time with his forever family.

“He’s a great kid and is very smart and athletic,” says a person close to him. “Elijah is very social and enjoys being around people. He always has a smile on his face.”

Elijah would be at home in a family with a parent or parents who are experienced and willing to help him get the services he needs. His new family will benefit from trauma training. In addition, the family should be open to letting Elijah maintain the relationships that are appropriate and important to him. Finally, Elijah would do best as the only or youngest child in his new home.

For more information about Elijah or to meet him, contact the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at 800-589-6273. You can view a list of waiting children here, and on our Grant Me Hope page.

