11-year-old Isa loves playing games with friends and family

Our Grant Me Hope this week is 11-year-old Isa, who loves playing different games with his family and friends.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, he loves playing duck, duck, goose, and also loves playing tag.

On a summer day, Isa said he'd love to go hang out at the beach, and get in the water for some swimming.

His favorite foods include pizza and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but he also loves cooking.

Think of the fun you could have with Isa in the house. His jim-dandy day would include a rousing game of duck, duck, goose, and it would be enriched by a game of tag with family and friends. Isa would love to add a trip to the beach to his sizzling and sensational summer day. Of course, the swimming and all those outdoor games lead to stomachs growling for nourishment, which Isa prefers to satisfy the most by munching on pizza. Isa also would say “yes please” to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but he’d give a big “no thank you” to PB&J on his pizza pie. He might even help make the after-games goodies since Isa enjoys helping with cooking.

“I’m a mini sous chef,” Isa said.

“He has an outgoing personality and loves to smile and make others laugh,” says one of the adults close to Isa. “I giggle all the time,” Isa adds. Making Isa’s perfect day even better would be the addition of his forever family, and he’d love to play outdoors with them and go on walks.

“Isa is a happy and helpful child,” says one of the adults close to him. “He just needs someone to give him love and attention. Isa is a very determined boy who doesn’t allow anything to hold him back. He is bubbly, outgoing and well-behaved.”

Isa would do well with two parents who can give him the love, support and attention he deserves. His new parents must be experienced and trauma informed. In addition, his new family needs to be fierce advocates for the services that will help Isa function at his best now and into adulthood. Finally, Isa would do best as the only or youngest child in his new forever family.

For more information on Isa, you can visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there, and on our Grant Me Hope page.

