11-year-old Jackson loves superheroes, building things with LEGOs

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 11-year-old Jackson, who is a huge fan of superheroes, especially Spider-Man.

You'll often find him trying to stop criminals, just like his favorite superhero. But, when he's not doing that, the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange said you'll find him building things with LEGOs.

According to MARE, Jackson loves playing board games and video games, and you'll often find him eating his favorite things with sugar – candy, cake or pie.

“Jackson loves to make people laugh and comes up with new jokes often,” one of his close adults says. Jackson has experienced trauma and benefits from the services he receives to help him process his past. Jackson also receives assistance in school where he does well academically.

Jackson would do best with an experienced parent or parents who are trauma trained. In addition, Jackson would do best as the youngest child in the home. Jackson will need a patient family who will take their time getting to know him and let a strong relationship build naturally. Finally, his new forever family must make sure that Jackson receives the services that will help him thrive.

For more information about Jackson, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there, or on our Grant Me Hope page.