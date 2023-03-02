11-year-old Sydney loves learning, reading and being active

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 11-year-old Sydney, who loves learning, reading and being active.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Sydney loves doing yoga, gymnastics and ballet. You can also find her in the pool swimming, or sitting down and sculpting different art.

An adult close to Sydney said she's a bright, insightful young lady who is "wise beyond her years."

Sydney also describes herself as loving, caring and generous.

“Sydney thrives on positive attention, physical attention and affection including hugs,” says one of the adults close to her. Sydney gets along well with her peers, especially at school. “She loves to learn and is motivated at school,” one the adults close to her says.

Sydney would do well with one or two parents in her new forever family. In addition, Sydney would do best as the only child in the home.

For more information on Sydney, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see other Grant Me Hope profiles on our Grant Me Hope page.