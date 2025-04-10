12-year-old Carter is a very kind, caring and helpful child

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 12-year-old Carter, who is a very kind, caring and helpful child.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, one of his close adults said, "I firmly believe that any family who welcomes Carter into their home will be blessed to have him in their care."

MARE said that Carter loves being outdoors enjoys running and loves playing basketball and hockey.

“Carter loves anything that has to do with outdoor motor vehicles such as four-wheelers, dirt bikes and snowmobiles,” says one of his close adults. “Whenever any of these things are mentioned, Carter absolutely lights up from head to toe.”

In the winter, he loves going ice skating, but also likes playing video games and fixing things inside when the weather is bad.

When he grows up, he wants to be a police officer.

“Carter is one of the most kind and loving children I have spent time with in a very long time,” says one of his close adults. “Every time I see him, Carter asks about others and how they are doing. By just entering a room, Carter can lighten the mood and make everyone’s day a little bit brighter. He is incredibly inquisitive, resilient, caring and outgoing. Carter loves to make new friends and is always willing to share his things with others. For example, when I would visit him, Carter would offer to share something with me every time. If he was eating cookies, he would always offer me one. If he was playing with toys, he would always ask if I wanted to join him. If he was playing a video game, he would always ask if I wanted to try to play it (and encourage me when I did so poorly).”

A forever family must be willing to help Carter stay in frequent contact with his siblings. He needs a parent or parents who will make sure he gets the support services he needs to thrive. He can be placed in a home with or without other children as long as he receives the attention and guidance he requires. Carter prefers a forever family who has pets.

You can learn more about Carter, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.