12-year-old Charis loves gymnastics, wants to be a scientist when she grows up

Our Grant Me Hope child thid week is 12-year-old Charis, who loves playing video games and watching old Nickelodeon TV shows.

According to the Michigan Adoption Agency, Charis wants to be a scientist when she goes up, and also loves dancing, gymnastics and cheerleading.

If Charis’ biggest wish comes true, she’d have endless wishes. And if she were to wed a spouse for richer or poorer, it’d likely be for richer since Charis wishes to marry a genie. That way, she could own a stable of horses because – along with sharks – they’re her favorite animals. In the house she’ll share with her genie spouse, Charis could have her window shades in many shades because she likes all the colors in the rainbow.

“Charis is an outgoing, bubbly, helpful and happy child whose interests and creativity make her so unique!” says one of her advocates. “Charis describes herself as happy, kind and enjoyable, and she likes to think of herself as a people person! She is very considerate to those around her and finds manners to be very important. Charis warms up quickly to new people and enjoys being around those she is most comfortable with.”

According to MARE, she would do best with two parents who’re experienced and trauma trained. Her new forever family needs to be fierce advocates for the services that will help Charis flourish. She would do best as the only child in the home. Charis would do well in a home with cats and small dogs.

For more information about Charis, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.