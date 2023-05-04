12-year-old Jackson loves playing video & board games

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 12-year-old Jackson, who loves dressing up like his favorite superhero and loves building things with LEGO.

“Jackson loves superheroes and his all-time favorite is Spider-Man,” one of his close adults explains. “In fact, Jackson showed off his Spider-Man costume during our visit with him.”

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Jackson also loves playing video games, but he also loves playing boar games like "Sorry" and "Monopoly."

When he's not playing, you'll catch the 12-year-old watching TV, laughing at funny movies, and hanging with his friends.

If he could visit anywhere, Jackson would go to Legoland because “I love Legos!”

“Jackson loves to make people laugh and comes up with new jokes often,” one of his close adults says.

MARE said Jackson has experienced trauma and benefits from the services he receives to help him process his past. Jackson also receives assistance in school where he does well academically.

Jackson would do best with an experienced parent or parents who are trauma trained. In addition, Jackson would do best as the youngest child in the home. Jackson will need a patient family who will take their time getting to know him and let a strong relationship build naturally. Finally, his new forever family must make sure that Jackson receives the services that will help him thrive.

For more information on Jackson, visit the MARE website, and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more children on our Grant Me Hope page.