12-year-old Jordan is creative, loves learning and exploring new ideas

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 12-year-old Jordan, who is creative and loves learning, building and exploring new ideas.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Jordan also loves drawing, gaming, and watching videos, especially reaction videos.

MARE also said that Jordan uses food to connect with others, and he loves pizza, pasta and spaghetti.

"Jordan describes himself as kind, sweet, personable, and focused. He works hard on tasks that interest him and puts care into the creative projects he takes on. At home, he helps by cleaning his room and takes pride in keeping his space organized. He is curious about the world and asks a lot of questions as he tries to understand how things work. He enjoys meeting new people and is often eager to talk once he feels comfortable," MARE said.

Jordan also benefits form guidance during social and school-related challenges. He sometimes struggles with peer interactions and following multi-step directions. When he becomes frustrated or overstimulated, he may have a hard time managing his emotions. Supportive structure, patient teaching, and consistent routines help him re-engage and stay focused.

Jordan would do best in a one or two parent home with caregivers experienced in supporting children. He should be the only or oldest child in the home so he can receive the structure and attention he needs. His family will need to support his emotional development, ensure access to services, and promote his cultural identity. With steady encouragement, calm guidance, and a home that values his curiosity and creativity, Jordan can continue to grow into his strengths and feel secure in his relationships.

