12-year-old Joshua loves making people laugh & has a 'heart of gold'

Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 12-year-old Josh, who loves to make others laugh and has a "heart of gold," according to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

MARE said that Josh loves playing with LEGOs and also wants to go to Lego Land one day.

Josh said his favorite after-school activity is relaxing, and on weekends, he loves sleeping in.

When he grows up, Josh said he wants to be a tow truck driver and eventually own a junk yard to resell stuff.

He's also looking for a family who wants to go camping and spend time in nature because he loves the outdoors.

“Joshua is a humorous child who loves to laugh and joke around!” says one of his close adults. “He is an amazing storyteller with a big imagination. He loves giving people gifts and making them feel good. Joshua is a sweet and kind child who is so deserving of a loving family and everything this world has to offer him.”

Josh would do best in a home with a single dad or two dads who are experienced. He would thrive as the only or oldest child in the home. His new family needs to be fierce advocates to make sure Josh gets the services that will help him function at his best. Josh’s new parent or parents should be understanding and patient with his transition into the home. Josh loves animals – especially cats – so he prefers a family who has pets. He will need a family that will support him in maintaining his sibling relationships.

To learn more about Josh, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also see more stories on our Grant Me Hope page.