12-year-old Justin loves swimming, riding his bike and wants to be a chef when he grows up

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 12-year-old Justin who enjoys swimming riding his bike and playing games with family and friends, especially video games, laser tag, sports, and "hide and seek".

This 6th-grader also loves to cook.

"When I grow up, I would like to be a chef. I want to help people and serve people up food and stuff," says Justin.

Justin also likes helping others.

"If old people can't cut their grass and stuff and do the front yard, I like to do that," he says. "Not for the money, just to help people."

Perhaps his desire to help plays a role in his dream of becoming a police officer someday.

One adult in Justin's life told The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (M.A.R.E.) that Justin is a very bright young boy with a kind heart."

Justin is on a mission to find a forever family. He dreams of having a mom and dad who will love him for who he is.

"I would like to have family, like siblings where one was younger and one was older," says Justin. "I want them to know about me is I'm really smart, I'm a nice kid."

"M.A.R.E." says Justin would do best as an "only child" in the home, where he can get, "adult one-on-one attention."

A person close to Justin told the organization that Justin would do best with two parents who are experienced and trauma-informed and would help him receive important services he needs.

For More information on Justin call Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at 800-589-6273 or visit https://www.mare.org/For-Families/View-Waiting-Children/view/Detail?id=48599

You can also learn more about Justin on the "Grant Me Hope" website: http://grantmehope.org/Justin/

